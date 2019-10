Adilabad, RR win sepak takraw trophies

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: Adilabad men and Ranga Reddy women took top honours in the 6th senior inter-district sepak takraw championship at the Victory Play Ground on Sunday.

In the men’s final, Adilabad defeated Medak 21-15, 21-13 without much ado. In the women’s summit clash, Ranga Reddy did not face much trouble as they dispatched Hyderabad 21-12, 21-9.

Results: final: Men: Adilabad bt Medak 21-15, 21-13;

Semis: Adilabad bt Ranga Reddy 21-12, 23-25, 21-11; Medak bt Hyderabad 21-09, 21-12;

Women: Final: Ranga Reddy bt Hyderabad 21-12, 21-09.

Semis: Hyderabad bt Kama Reddy 21-08, 22-20; Ranga Reddy bt Nizambad 17-21, 21-16, 21-07.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter