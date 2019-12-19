Adilabad: Samatha case hearing postponed

By | Published: 12:32 am

Adilabad: The special fast track court formed for speedy trial of the Samatha gang rape case postponed its hearing for Thursday.

District Judge M G Priyadarshini, in-charge Judge of the designated special court postponed the hearing of the case when the accused were produced before it. The court gave time to the accused to understand charges framed against them. Earlier, AA Raheem was appointed as State’s Brief to defend the accused on Tuesday.

On November 24 last, the vendor was allegedly raped and her throat was cut to death by three persons belonging to Yellapatar in Jainoor mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. She was on her way to a village in Lingapur at the time of the incident. The three who were inebriated condition forcibly outraged her modesty before killing her for refusing to succumb to their advances.

