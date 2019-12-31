Adilabad: Samatha case posted for Jan 3

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Adilabad: The special fast-track court formed for speedy disposal of Samatha case posted proceedings for January 3. MG Priyadarshini, District Principal Judge and in-charge of the fast-track court heard the versions of 44 witnesses produced by the public prosecutor Ramana Reddy. The court posted the matter for further proceedings for January 6. It began trial of the case on December 2. On November 24 last, a 30-year street vendor was allegedly raped and her throat was slit by three persons belonging to Yellapatar village in Jainoor mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Shaik Babu, Shaik Shaboddin and Shaik Mukdum residents and daily-wager labourers from Yellapatar, were booked and arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter