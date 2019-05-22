Adilabad sizzles at 46 degree Celsius

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Adilabad: Adilabad district continues to sizzle under heat wave conditions on Wednesday when mercury levels soared above 46 degrees Celsius. According to officials concerned, Bhoraj in Jainath mandal recorded the maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees, while Sonala of Boath Mandal registered 46.2 degrees. Similarly, Adilabad town registered 46.1 degree Celsius. Several parts witnessed over 45 degrees Celsius, making life difficult for the elderly and children.

Meanwhile, Nirmal district registered a maximum temperature of 44.9 degrees and Mancherial 44.4 degrees. Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded 44.3 degrees Celsius. Roads wore a deserted look. Outlets of fresh juice, coconuts, watermelon registered brisk sales. People did not venture outdoor considering the sweltering heat wave conditions prevailed across erstwhile Adilabad.

On Tuesday, one Shanigarapu Paul, (55) reportedly died of sunstroke when he was working in Khairguda open cast coal mine in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Two others from the mine were admitted to a hospital when they were affected by the scorching heat wave conditions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.