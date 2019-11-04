Adilabad: TSRTC workers willing to rejoin work

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Adilabad: The striking workers of Telangana State Road Corporation have expressed their willingness to get back to work following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s offer to join duty by Tuesday midnight.

The unions launched a strike on October 4, seeking solution to a slew of problems including merger of TSRTC with the government. Adilabad TSRTC Regional Manager Vijayabaskhar told ‘Telangana Today’ that many workers were expressing their willingness to rejoin duties by informing authorities concerned over the phone.

“We are expecting the number of employees who are willing to return to work to go up by Tuesday evening,” he said, requesting the workforce to review their decision of continuing the strike.

Authorities of the corporation said that the workers were now apparently in dilemma whether to continue their strike. “Majority of them want to call off the agitation and get back to work. Chandrashekhar Rao’s offer has made them rethink on their move,” an RTC official, who didn’t want to be named, said.

Seven RTC workers report to duty in Medak region

Sangareddy: Regional Manager, TSRTC, Medak Region, Rajashekar on Monday said seven RTC workers reported for duty in erstwhile Medak district on Monday, including the one who reported for duty on Sunday.

The Regional Manager said four of the seven reported for duty in Siddipet district while one each joined duty in Narayankhed, Zaheerabad and Medak on Monday. Three conductors – P Balavishveshwar Rao, K Narasimhulu and M Santosh Goud and one driver P Mallesham reported to duty at Siddipet depot. P Krishna Murthy (conductor), Suresh (Senior Traffic Supervisor) and M Ramesh (driver) reported for duty in Medak, Zaheerabad and Narayankhed depots. However, the Regional Manager said they would be assigned duties from November 6 onwards.

