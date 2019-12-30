Adilabad’s crime rate decline by 14 per cent

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Adilabad: In a welcoming sign, the crime rate of Adilabad district comparatively showed a dip by 14.4 percent in the year 2019. As many as 2,632 offences were reported in this year as against 3,075 crimes recorded in 2018, indicating a clear dip.

A slew of measures and awareness programmes taken by the police have been attributed to the decline in crime rate in the district.

According to annual crime data, the district registered 2,632 crimes from January 1 to December 29. Of them, 1,484 cases attracted various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), while 416 were booked under Special Local Laws. A sum of 487 cases accounted for the section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code and 245 were related to various sections of this law.

Property offences decline

One of the important heads, property offences suggested a decline. The district saw 162 crimes relating to property in 2019 when compared to 171 cases reported in 2018. Percentage of detection was 56.17 percent in this year as against 45.61 percent achieved in the previous year, reflecting the efforts of cops in investigating into thefts and night burglaries.

Drop in crimes against women

Similarly, crimes against women which became cause for concern among the public also showed dropped in this year. As many as 216 offences against females were reported in 2019 and the district recorded 249 crimes in 2018, indicating a decrease by 13.25 percent. The cases of harassing women were 114 when compared with 129 in the previous year.

Guthka cases decrease

The illegal trading of prohibited gutkha products was one of the major challenges for cops. But, police officials clamped down the menace as suggested by trend of crimes. A total of 179 cases were booked in 2019 as against 235 registered in 2018. As many as 320 persons were arrested for allegedly involving in this offence. The value of the seized products was Rs 1.03 crore.

“Improvising visibility of cops and awareness programmes by policemen on consequences of various crimes among the public seems to have resulted in the dip in crime rate of the district. Similarly, community policing played a vital role in reducing certain offences such as road accidents and crimes against women,” a senior police reasoned.

