Aditi Rao Hydari looks ethereal in bridal couture

Kalki fashion has launched their much-awaited couture collection of the season, Bride and Baraat 2019. Bollywood’s golden girl, Aditi Rao Hydari plays dress up with a host of bridal couture garments and looks absolutely dreamy.

The actor donned wedding-ready looks complete with bouffant and bespoke jewels. Setting a tropical dreamscape for all to-be brides, the lehengas define heritage glamour.

“I think for a bride it’s very important to be traditional, but at the same time to have fun with fashion and style. And, I feel this collection is for a bride who likes those two worlds to meet,” says Aditi.

Cherishing the importance of heritage, style, and innovation, the curated collection is inspired by the bygone eras of royalty and class. The latest designs flaunt a fresh pastel palette, traditional reds that blend with the colour design of millennial pinks, elegant feminine silhouettes with the signature floral detailing.

With strenuous craftsmanship, the designed garments reflect their delicateness with handcrafted 3D characteristics. There are a lot of new hand-done techniques with pearls and coloured stones that will be introduced in this collection.