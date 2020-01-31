Aditi Rao shares glimpses from her shooting location

By | Published: 9:34 pm

With her charisma, sweet smile and incorrigible charm, Aditi Rao Hydari never fails to win hearts. She has five films in her kitty for 2020 and shared some glimpses from her Calicut shooting days for one of her upcoming movies. Though the name of the movie for which she visited the place has not been revealed in her post.

The Padmavat actor took to her Instagram and shared some snaps from a scenic location in Calicut. She even posted two pictures of the post pack up fun scene from the same location. Aditi will be seen playing the role of Mobi Mehta Ribhu Dasgupta’s thriller The Girl On The Train along with Parineeti Chopra which is scheduled to hit the screens on May 8. For the past decade, Aditi has been juggling Tollywood and Bollywood.

She made her on-screen debut with the Malayalam film Prajapathi in 2006. Her performance in the Tamil film Sringaram in 2007 earned her much acclaim. She made a mark in Bollywood with films like Yeh Saali Zindagi, Rockstar, Padmaavat and London, Paris, New York. She also has two Tamil, one Telugu and a Malayalam movie which are also scheduled to release this year.