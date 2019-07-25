Aditi Rao goes ethereal at India Couture Week

By | Published: 9:43 pm 9:45 pm

Couture debutants Pankaj and Nidhi showcased their maiden couture collection on the third day of the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 on Wednesday. Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari walked the ramp as showstopper for them. Aditi looked ravishing in a billowy, off-shoulder icy pink blouse and shiny golden skirt as she walked the ramp as showstopper for couture debutant Pankaj and Nidhi.

The actor, who was last seen in the movie Padmavat, glammed up with nude makeup and a sleek hairdo, wearing a statement neck piece. Pankaj and Nidhi presented the exquisite ensemble titled “Mosaiq”, inspired by the mosaic art — a technique used in decorative architecture.

It consisted of wearable silhouettes — long evening gowns with plunging necklines, corset blouses and skirts with pockets, cape and ruffle sleeve gowns, all in an iridescent colour palette ranging from grey, gold, silver, yellow and blue. There was use of assembled pieces of glass or ceramic, three dimensional hand-cut applique work, crystals, lattice work and quilting, rendered on in-house fabrics like satin organzas, translucent tulles, hi-gloss false leather.

“We wanted to tell something new with couture. we wanted to stick to our graphic, modern sensibility and offer a new kind of couture to the Indian as well as global market. Our first couture collection is a light, wearable, sophisticated and elaborate,” said Nidhi.