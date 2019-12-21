Aditya Music ventures into production with Entha…

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Teaming up with senior film producer, Sivalenka Krishna Prasad of Sridevi Movies, the stalwart in the music industry, Umesh Gupta of Aditya Music has forayed into film production with Entha Manchi Vadavura as the maiden film project, starred by Kalyan Ram and Mehreen.

After the shooting part is over, Sridevi Movies and Aditya Films have met the media for the first time. Umesh said that it was a great experience to work with many celebrities on board and it was an equally comfortable journey with Krishna Prasad in matters of film production.

“Our director Satish Vegesna gave us all a taste of delicious ingredients in the film as far as the story is concerned. I thank our hero Kalyan Ram for his humble participation in our project,” Umesh said. Krishna Prasad said that sharing the project with Aditya Films was an unforgettable pleasure for him. “From so long, I have been producing films.

But, Entha Manchi Vadavura will be remembered because of its merits. Director Satish carved out a wonderful story based on a thread from a Gujarati film. As the popular saying goes, all is well that ends well. Every character was played by an important actor. Hence, there is no dearth for quality,” he said.

Music director Gopi Sundar expressed his gratitude towards Telugu film industry for the encouragement he received. The hero of the film, Kalyan Ram, said that there were a plenty of beautiful things to share and would certainly reveal his heart at a later stage. Entha Manchi Vadavura will hit the screens during the Sankranti season. The exact date of release will be announced shortly.

