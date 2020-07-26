Aditya Roy Kapur recalls fond memories of ‘Malang’

By | Published: 7:38 pm 7:39 pm

Touted as one of the most promising and charismatic actors in the Hindi film industry, Aditya Roy Kapur was a complete show stealer in the Mohit Suri directorial ‘Malang’. Staying true to its reputation, the film turned out to be a runaway success, both at the box office and at the OTT platforms. A dark thriller which won the audiences with its unpredictable and edgy storyline, ‘Malang’ turned out to be a game changer for Kapur.

As cinegoers recognised him as a new action mass hero, it was impressive how the actor underwent a massive physical transformation and donned two completely different avatars in the film. His new bad ass avatar soon became a rage with the fans.

Recalling special memories of filming ‘Malang’ and what he loved the most about it, Aditya Roy Kapur says, “I’ve very fond memories of filming ‘Malang’ as the film is set in Goa and it’s a place where I enjoy going to, we had a blast shooting there. I have spent a lot of time in Goa in my carefree teenage days, so I went there a week or so before the shoot to revisit all the places that I used to go to get a feel of what life was like back then.”

With ‘Malang’, Roy Kapur emerged as the new action hero, a genre which he attempted for this first time in his career. Opening up about the same, the star said, “Shooting the action scenes was memorable too. It was cool to look at myself being a rebel on the big screen after all the hard work. Preparing for the character was interesting because I was playing him in two different times in his life, before and after certain events that take place. There was a marked change in the character from the past to the present and for some of the younger portions, I had to tap into my teenage years and that was a fun journey.”