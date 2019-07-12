Adityanath to celebrate Janmashtami on grand scale

By | Published: 12:06 pm

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath now wants Janamashtami in Vrindavan to be celebrated on a much grander scale, similarly like the ‘Deepotsav in Ayodhya. Addressing a meeting of the Braj Teerth Development Board, Adityanath said that Ram Navami in Ayodhya and Navratri in Vindhyachal and all other Shakti Peeths should be celebrated on a grand scale.

“If you will be able to make this happen, all these events will be able to gain global recognition and tourists from all over the world will be attracted,” Adityanath said at the meeting. He also said that all places associated with Lord Krishna should be lit with LED lights during the Janmashtami.

“All the places related to Lord Krishna should be well lit and halogen lights should be replaced with LED lights. For environmental conservation, plastic should be completely banned from these places,” he ordered. The Chief Minister said that all developmental projects in the holy cities should be completed on time and care should be taken to maintain quality and standard.

Around two dozen projects are underway in the Braj region and Adityanath has directed officers to complete them before November.