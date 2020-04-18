Adivasis adapting to lockdown reality

By | Dr S Laxman Rao | Published: 12:07 am 10:28 pm

Government of India clamped a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak on March 24. However, the total shutdown had already been in place in Telangana following the announcement by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on March 22, 2020.

A rapid qualitative survey was conducted focusing on sources of information about the pandemic, awareness, steps taken by community, impact of lockdown, welfare measures of the government and coping mechanisms in remote scheduled parts of Telangana to ascertain how the ‘adivasis’ are adapting to the extraordinary situation and the challenges and policy options emerging from the new reality.

The quick ‘reality check’ was conducted during the first phase of the lockdown – which was in force until April 14 – covering three ITDA districts.

Adilabad district

The Scheduled Tribes in villages such as Kothaguda, Tukaramguda and Shambu Mathadiguda in Utnoor mandal of Adilabad district – mostly Gonds – are fully aware of the disease caused by Coronavirus and how it is transmitted.

Television and social media on their smartphones are the main sources of COVID-19 related information. Men usually cover their faces with a towel or handkerchief whenever they go out of their villages. But social distancing is not strictly maintained within villages.

The tribals also performed special rituals, sacrificed goats and made vows to local deities to ward off the epidemic. The adivasis of the above habitations are aware that Utnoor area recorded at least one corona positive case – out of the 10 suspected and quarantined cases with links to Jamaat event in Delhi.

Following the decision taken by the community leaders and local elected representatives, entry of outsiders or strangers is barred into their villages. Even hawkers are not allowed into the villages – particularly those belonging to the minority community.

Own motorbikes have become the only mode of transport due to the lockdown. They go to the nearest towns such as Utnoor to buy essential groceries. One bike rider typically buys essential supplies for a couple of families. Even double-riding on a motorbike is not allowed.

Majority of households have already started cutting down consumption of basic groceries in the face of uncertainty and some are buying essential supplies on credit. Currently, the tribals in general do not face food shortage or serious financial hardships since they have coped with the lockdown only for a couple of weeks.

More importantly, the majority of tribal households have food grain reserves and some monetary savings from the recent kharif harvest which can sustain them for some more time. They, however, are likely to encounter a grim prospect if the lockdown is extended for a couple of weeks more.

Non-farm v/s farm workers

Most non-farm wage workers – who work as construction workers and porters in nearby urban locations such as Utnoor – are now staying in their villages following the lockdown. The commuter workers typically earn Rs 500 to Rs 600 per day doing non-farm work in towns. But they are paid only Rs 300 a day for their agricultural work in villages.

The non-farm workers are not only depriving the local workers of their opportunities but also depressing the wage rate; this has resulted in reduced availability of wage work. In this context schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme assume added importance. But the MGNREGS is not under implementation in the villages visited by the researcher.

All eligible households have accessed the additional 12 kg free rice. However, the promised Rs 1,500 assistance per household has not been transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries. The officials have reassured the people by saying that the amount will be transferred shortly.

The Aasara pension, however, has been transferred according to the normal schedule. But some households reported that small amounts ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 800 have been transferred into their accounts by the GoI.

For a sizeable proportion of the households of the villages it is the season to collect mahua flowers. The activity can engage them for about a month fetching each household a minimum of Rs 2,000. The flowers are sold to the GCC (Girijan Cooperative Corporation). The activity can support the collecting households for a couple of weeks. Only those farmers with assured irrigation, particularly borewells, are growing rabi crops such as paddy, maize, groundnut, wheat and vegetables.

Bhadradri Kothagudem district

In Gowravaram and neighbouring villages of Dummugudem mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district the Scheduled Tribes are observing the lockdown with earnestness. Initially villagers set up roadblocks to restrict the movement of outsiders.

But following the death of a person due to the delay in providing medical help the local officials asked the people to remove the barricades to allow the movement of health and other essential services. People cover their faces and maintain social distancing whenever they travel to the nearest centres to buy essentials.

Television is the main source of information. ANMs and ASHA workers regularly visit the families and educate them about COVID-19 and find out if anyone is suffering from corona symptoms. Village revenue officers are also doing their bit by keeping tab on the situation.

In Gowravaram and adjoining predominantly Koya habitations close to Chhattisgarh border there are hundreds of seasonal migrant workers who migrate to neighbouring mandals in summer to pick chillies. The availability of local wage work is meagre. Owing to the lockdown the migrants are staying at home.

There is a total ban on the movement of transport vehicles. The two-wheeler has become the only means of transport. Some migrants who attempted to sneak out were intercepted by the police and sent back. The MGNREGS is not being implemented in these villages.

One important factor to be taken into account here is that the MGNREGS field assistants (FAs) who were on strike have been suspended by the State government. The FAs are contract workers and the extension of their term is subject to the fulfillment of certain targets.

The tribals are gradually adapting themselves to the new reality resulting from the corona lockdown. Stocking up groceries and PDS rice is the initial mode of adjusting to the situation for the majority. Currently the tribals are not facing serious food shortages but the grocery owners have already alerted the people about the possible shortages in the weeks to come.

Nonetheless, taking advantage of the situation the local shopkeepers have already started overcharging people. All eligible households have claimed their PDS rice, including the 12 kg free rice; but the Rs 1,500 dole is yet to be transferred. Most eligible families though have received the relief payment of Rs 500 from the Central government.

Mulugu district

Similar circumstances prevail in adivasi (Koyas) and Lambada habitations of Mulugu district. The tribal belt of the district recorded at least two corona positive cases – both linked to Jamaat event in Delhi. Most tribals here closely follow the COVID-19 related developments on television.

There is a general feeling among the tribals that they have no option but to cooperate with the government to keep the pandemic at bay. Road blocks came up in many villages in the wake of the lockdown. However, following the appeal by the Chief Minister, most makeshift barricades have since been removed. But outsiders are either not allowed into the villages or their movements are tracked.

The availability of essentials in the towns such as Mulugu and Jangalapally is adequate for now. Since vegetables are grown locally there are no major disruptions in the supply chain. Agriculture labourers are arguably the worst-hit. Interactions with Koyas and Lambadas of Kannaigudem and Rangaraopally Thanda of Mulugu mandal reveal that farm workers are unable to go to neighbouring villages on account of the restrictions. Chilli picking is delayed in quite a few villages owing to labour shortages compelling farmer households to pick chillies themselves.

The rabi paddy crop standing on much larger areas is ready for harvest. Labour shortages may not pose a big challenge to farmers as most of them deploy harvesters to harvest paddy. Marketing of paddy may not be that easy given the restrictions on vehicular movement and social distancing.

However, the State government maintains that it has made arrangements to procure paddy through existing market yards in a highly regulated manner and transfer the payments to the farmers’ accounts.

Local toddy tappers are also adapting to the lockdown reality. The State government has banned toddy drinking centres to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Following this, the toddy tappers have now chosen the option of home delivery to serve their customers. When asked about how would they cope with the situation if the lockdown is extended, an elderly Lambada man said: “We will store enough quantities of rice and pickle.”

Bottom line of the responses from the vast majority is that the government has to intervene in a big way to rescue them.

(Author is Dr S Laxman Rao, with inputs from S Madhukar, Balsingh Mood and T Aswini,

Division for Social Inclusion, Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Nizamiah Observatory Campus)

