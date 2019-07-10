Telangana: Adivasis demand release of abducted ex-MPTC member

By | Published: 3:15 pm 3:24 pm

Cherla: Adivasi associations have demanded the immediate release of former MPTC member Nalluri Srinivas Rao who was abducted by a group of CPI (Maoist) militia midnight of Monday. Pamphlets by Adivasi associations in this connection have surfaced at Tegada, Kaliveru, Satyanarayanapuram, R Kothagudem, Kudunur, Chintaguppa and Lenin Colony villages in Cherla mandal in the district on Wednesday.

It might be noted that Srinivas Rao who happens to be a TRS leader was kidnapped at gun-point by the Maoists from his residence at Bestha Kotthur village of Cherla mandal. Nearly 300 Adivasis and the family members of the TRS leader went into forests on the borders of Telangana and Chhattisgarh in search of the abducted person.

The associations claimed that Srinivas Rao used to offer financial and other help to local Adivasis. He was living at the village engaged in farming for the past 25 years and has earned a good reputation among the residents at Bestha Kothur and nearby villages.

‘It was unjust on part of Maoists to abduct such a person. In case Srinivas Rao has committed any wrong, Maoists would have given him a prior warning but no such thing happened. Hence he should be released without causing any harm to his life’ Adivasi associations said in the pamphlet.

