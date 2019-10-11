Adivasis gear up for Kumram Bheem commemoration

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Adilabad: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor’s Project Officer S Krishna Aditya unveiled posters of the 79th Kumram Bheem Girijana Utsavalu marking the martyrdom anniversary of the tribal legend slated to be held at Jodeghat in Kerameri mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on October 12 and 13, in Utnoor on Friday.

Krishna said that elaborate arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of annual affair of the aboriginal tribals. He informed that Avvalpen puja, worshipping clan deities would be organised on the first day and a praja darbar, a grievance redressal programme, was going to be held after hoisting flag and paying tributes to tribal hero at Kumram Bheem Memorial on the second day.

Bheem’s kin pay homage first

According to customs of ethnic tribes, family members of Kumram Bheem, grandson Sonerao and his family members would offer homage followed by public representatives and district authorities. They perform customary rituals at three wooden flags that symbolise Persapen and Avvalpen, gods of Gonds at the memorial, to mark the occasion.

Elders of the village and leaders of various Adivasis organisations would take part in the event. Thousands of aboriginals belonging to several parts of State and neighboring Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh made a beeline to Jodeghat and remember their hero. The tiny valley would come alive with the conduct of the martyrdom anniversary.

Attained martyrdom for fighting over Jal, Jangal, Jameen

Komram Bheem had attained martyrdom for waging war against the then Nizam rulers, seeking rights to Adivasis over Jal (water), Jangal (forest) and Jameen (land). He was shot dead by army men of Nizams who had ruled Asifabad Taluq, in 1940. His 14 followers and community members were also gunned down in the historical incident, which result in unrest in the tribal heartland for quite long.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter