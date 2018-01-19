Adivasis make a beeline to Praja Darbar

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Keslapur: Adivasis made a beeline for the annual Praja Darbar held as part of Nagoba Jatara at Keslapur village to air their grievances on Friday. Revenue officials and district authorities were asked to redress the grievances on the spot.

On the fourth day of the five-day-long religious and cultural fair of members belonging to Mesram clan, the redressal programme was organised at a special venue near Sri Nagoba temple. Collector D Divya laid a special focus on the event and took steps to instantly solve their problems.

Accordingly, computers were installed and Internet facility was arranged by BSNL exclusively for enabling authorities to access official records and data. Tehsildars and other officials of all 18 mandals of the district attended the programme. District-level authorities of various departments also turned up for disposing the grievances.

The ethnic tribes dwelling in various places, including some interior parts of the district, swarmed the desks of officials at Praja Darbar and dropped their applications relating to land disputes. They were seen busy in filing applications with help of youngsters and students at the venue.

The Praja Darbar is conducted by the government during the fair and tradition was started in 1941, as per recommendations of famous anthropologist Christopher Van Furer Haimendorf.

The devotees and pilgrims who are not familiar with visiting offices of various departments can submit petitions and seek solutions at the event.

Usually, Ministers and local MLA, District Collector and ITDA-Utnoor Project Officer would attend the programme.