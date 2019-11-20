Adjournment motion notice in LS over JNU issue, lathi-charge on students

By | Published: 1:52 pm

New Delhi: Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issue and “brutal and inhuman lathi-charge on students of Kerala”.

This comes a day after several Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers suffered injuries after police used lathis to prevent them from marching towards the state Assembly demanding an independent probe into the alleged moderation marks scam in the Kerala University.

Some JNU students had alleged that Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charge during the protest organised to demand complete fee rollback. However, police had denied allegations of lathi-charge levelled by them.

The JNU visually impaired students’ forum held a demonstration today in front of Delhi Police Headquarters against alleged lathi charge by police on the students of the university and to demand justice for persons with disabilities.

The adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance.