Administrative nod for Rs 5,100 cr for Rythu Bandhu scheme

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday accorded administrative sanction for release of Rs 5,100 crore to meet the expenditure for Rythu Bandhu in time for the Yasangi season.

The Agriculture and Cooperation Department in a statement declared that a Budget Release Order from Budget Estimates provision 2019-2020 was issued for an amount of Rs 5,100 crore towards meeting the expenditure for the Investment Support Scheme.

“In pursuance of the Budget Release Order, the Government, after careful examination, hereby accord Administrative Sanction to the Commissioner of Agriculture, Telangana, Hyderabad towards meeting the expenditure in relaxation of quarterly regulation orders under the Investment support scheme,” the order said, adding that the Commissioner of Agriculture shall take further necessary action accordingly.

Rythu Bandhu scheme is a welfare programme launched by the TRS government to support farmers’ investment for two crops per year. In all, 58.33 lakh farmers are benefitting from the scheme that provides them with Rs 5000 per acre per season twice a year, for rabi and kharif seasons.

