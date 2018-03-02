Admiral Sunil Lamba visits CDM, Secunderabad

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba on Thursday visited the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad, and addressed the future leaders of the tri-services of the Indian armed forces and the Friendly Foreign Countries, who are studying Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) here.

The Admiral, being an alumnus of CDM, said that the institute plays a critical role in preparing officers of the armed forces to take up higher leadership roles.

During his address, he dwelled upon the national maritime security perspective in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). He informed the audience of the high level of preparedness of the Indian Navy and its capability development plans.

The admiral acknowledged the efforts of the Indian Navy in ensuring security in the IOR against the threat of terrorism and maritime piracy and to provide effective and timely response to humanitarian emergencies and disaster situations.