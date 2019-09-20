Admissions: BRAOU extends last date

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Hyderabad: Dr B R Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has extended the last date for admissions for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses, PG diplomas and certificate programmes, till September 30. The decision comes as the University Grants Commission (UGC) permitted all the universities to extend admission process.

The admissions are being offered to BA, BCom and BSc at UG level, and MA, MCom, MSc, MBA, BLISc, MLISc at PG level, PG diplomas and certificate programmes for the academic year 2019-20. For details one may visit the university portal www.braouonline.in or contact help desk numbers — 7382929570, 7382929580, 7382929590 and 7382929600.

Special re-admission

Meanwhile, the varsity announced special re-admission into UG courses. BRAOU said in view of several representations received from students belonging to 2001 to 2008 batches for clearing backlog papers, it was decided to undertake special re-admission to BA, BCom and BSc courses. Students of 2001 to 2008 batches who could not complete the course could approach the Director, Student Services, at the university to avail the one-time opportunity and they would have to pay the requisite fee immediately, the varsity said.

