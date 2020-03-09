Admissions in Azim Premji University

By | Published: 12:50 am 4:31 pm

Hyderabad: Azim Premji University, Bengaluru has announced admission to its full-time, residential undergraduate degree programmes. The university is offering a three-year BSc degree in physics, biology or mathematics and BA in economics or humanities. A four-year BSc BEd dual degree in science and education (physical sciences, life sciences or mathematics) is also being offered by the varsity.

Interested students can apply online through the website https://azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/ till March 26. The applicants will be selected based on a written test and personal interview for shortlisted candidates. The entrance test is scheduled on April 12 and interviews will be conducted in May. The offer letters will be issued in June and classes will commence in July.

