Admissions in MANUU – ITI, June 20 last date

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Hyderabad: The last date for admissions in ITI trades offered by Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is June 20. The Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Hyderabad, is offering admissions into ITI Trades Draughtsman – Civil, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic and Plumber.

Application forms can be obtained free of cost from the MANUU – ITI Hyderabad, campus.

The applicants must have passed class X with Urdu as a subject or language or medium. All trades are offered in Urdu medium.