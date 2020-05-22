Admissions in private varsities in TS from this year

By | Published: 12:17 am 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: Following the State government’s ordinance, the private universities in the State are gearing up to admit students from this year itself with focus on courses in emerging and cutting edge technologies that have a huge demand.

Some of the courses in the emerging technologies include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Construction Technology and Management, Visual Computing, Robotics and Cybersecurity. This apart, the universities are looking at offering courses in entrepreneurship, fashion technology and designing etc.

The State government on Wednesday had issued an ordinance permitting five private universities including Mahindra University in Bahadurpally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Woxsen University in Medak district, Malla Reddy University in Medchal-Malkajgiri, SR University in Warangal and Anurag University in Ghatkesar, Medchal-Malkajgiri.

“We will be offering courses in the emerging technologies and admissions for the same will begin this year. The university will be established with international standards,” said sources at Malla Reddy University.

Woxsen University which too is planning to admit students into various courses in emerging technologies and other programmes this year said it has already invested in setting up a state-of-the-art AI and Robotics lab to provide simulated case studies and live projects to make its students’ industry-ready.

“Woxsen will be coming up with some of the unique, first of its kind programmes in Entrepreneurship Development. Centred around giving a whole new global business perspective, the programmes will provide students with an opportunity to win a seed capital of USD 2,000 to help nurture their idea to a monetisable product,” the Woxsen University said.

The private universities can make their admissions based on their inhouse entrance examination, but they intend to fill the seats in the engineering, pharmacy and MBA other courses through the entrance tests like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) and Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) for this year due to prevailing Covid-19 pandemic conditions.

“We are introducing computer science and systems engineering, and construction technology this year. We will be taking admissions from this year. A final decision regarding the procedure of admissions will be taken soon,” said S Neelima, Managing Trustee of Anurag University.

Similar views were echoed by the SR University officials. They said courses in emerging technologies are being introduced and admissions will begin this year.

With the issuance of the ordinance, the Anurag University has appointed IIT-Hyderabad former director Dr UB Desai has Chancellor, Osmania University former Vice-Chancellor Prof S Ramachandram as VC and OU College of Engineering former principal Dr Sameen Fatima, as the Registrar.

