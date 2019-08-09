Admissions into 7 courses through merit in Osmania University

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: With seats outnumbering the applicants, the Osmania University has not conducted Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) in seven programmes.

The admissions in these programmes, including MA Kannada, Marathi, Persian, PG Diploma in Applied Linguistics, PG Diploma in Functional Hindi and Translation, PG Diploma in Radiological Physics and PG Diploma in Sericulture will be done taking merit in the qualifying exam into consideration.

Interestingly, this year, 17 programmes including some PG and PG Diploma courses received less than 100 applications. These details have come into the light in the results of CPGET announced here on Friday. For first time, CPGET was conducted for admissions into various PG, PG diploma and five year integrated courses offered by the OU, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and Jawaharlal

Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad.

Announcing the results, Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof T Papi Reddy said with 10,632 applications, Commerce programme was top favourite among students.

A total of 78,032 students including 30,150 men, 47,874 women and eight transgender appeared for the entrance tests in 53 subjects which were conducted from July 8 to 20 in 42 centres across the State. Of the total, 74,815 candidates comprising 46,004 women, 28,803 men and eight transgender were declared qualified translating the qualifying percentage to 95.88 per cent.

Reddy said results of MPEd subject entrance test will be declared shortly as 25 marks for sports achievement were to be included.

The web-based counselling will commence from August 13 and qualified candidates have to register online. The certificate verification for the registered candidates will be conducted from August 16 to 24 while web options can be exercised from August 18 to 26. Students will be given a day to edit their already exercised web options on August 27. The first phase seat allotment will be done on August 29 and candidates can to report at allotted college on or before September 3.

According CPGET convener Prof N Kishan a total of 29,600 seats were available in 264 university, constituent, private aided and unaided colleges in the State.

Prof Reddy said so far there was no information from participating universities regarding closure of PG programmes in the government colleges.

