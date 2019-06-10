Admissions into MANUU regular courses close on June 30

By | Published: 8:13 pm

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online applications for merit-based regular courses offered by Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is June 30.

Admissions are open for various postgraduate, undergraduate programmes, PG Diploma and bridge courses in the Schools of Languages, Social Sciences, Mass Communication & Journalism, Computer Science, Education besides Science & Commerce, according to a press release.

For Madrassa passouts, bridge course is being offered to enable them to take admissions in BCom, BSc or Polytechnic programmes on merit basis. Two new vocational courses Medical Imaging Technology (MIT) and Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) at undergraduate level are being introduced at University’s headquarters.

Various merit-based postgraduate courses in which admissions are available include Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Translation Studies, Persian, Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Journalism And Mass Communication, MCom and MSc (Mathematics).

A part-time diploma programme, Ghazal Appreciation (Tahseen-e-Ghazal) is a unique programme designed to make the ghazal loving non-Urdu public understand the basic nuances of this popular Urdu literary genre.

For more details, online application and e-prospectus log on to university website www.manuu.ac.in. or email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in, the release added.