Admissions open at AP College of Journalism

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Admissions are open into various courses in journalism being offered by AP College of Journalism, Hyderabad for the year 2020 in distance and regular mode. The courses offered include PG Diploma in Journalism (PGDJ), Diploma in Journalism, crash course in Web Journalism and Certificate Course in Journalism. The minimum qualification for all the courses is Bachelor’s Degree while for Certificate Course in Journalism, the qualification is SSC or Matriculation. Students can choose either English or Telugu as the medium of instruction.

Interested candidates should take a Demand Draft of Rs 500 in favour of Director, AP College of Journalism, Hyderabad from any bank and send it to The Director, AP College of Journalism, first floor, Chabda Towers, SRT-42 (near Ashok Nagar cross roads), Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad -500 020 by speed post or pay cash in the same office to secure admission application form and prospectus. For details: 98485-12767 or 040-79610940 or visit www.apcj.in

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .