Admissions open at Asifabad Model College

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Asifabad Model College invited applications for admissions into different Intermediate courses.

Abdul Khaleed, principal, said on Friday candidates would be selected based on merit and that the last date for applications was September 30. Selection would be done on October 5 and verification of certificates on October 7. The process of admissions would be conducted on the same day, he added.

The college has 40 seats in each stream — MPC, BiPC, CEC and MEC. Students can apply by visiting www.tsmodelschools.in or by thronging nearby Mee Seva centres.

