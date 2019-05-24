Admissions: RGUKT extends last date

By | Published: 12:55 am

Nirmal: The last date of applications for admissions into Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar has been extended from May 24 to May 28.

According to a press release, the date was extended to facilitate more candidates to apply for admissions into various courses offered by the institution. The delay in announcement of Class X results also led to the extension. However, the last date for submitting the hard copies of applications remains the same, May 31.

A total of 1,500 seats in various branches of engineering programmes are going to be filled from this academic year. Admissions will be based on GPA, grade obtained in each subject and by the statutory reservations of the State.

