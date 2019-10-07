By | Published: 12:35 am 7:13 pm

Hyderabad: Department of Law, Osmania University, has announced admissions to post-graduate diplomas in Law. The department is offering six PG Diplomas in Cyber Laws, Taxation and Insurance Laws, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Laws, Intellectual Property Rights, Modern Corporate Laws and Applied Human Rights.

Candidates having graduation in any discipline recognized by the Osmania University are eligible to apply. The admissions will be done through a common entrance test which will be conducted at University College of Law, OU from 11 am to 12 noon on November 3.

The registrations have begun and last date for submission of application forms is October 11.

For more details, interested candidates can contact on 040-27682368, 23231092 and 8142493114 or visit OU website www.osmania.ac.in.

