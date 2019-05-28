Admonished by mother, girl ends life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: Depressed over the scolding by her mother, a teenager allegedly committed suicide by consuming unknown poisonous substance in her house at Manneguda in Kandukur here late on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, the girl identified as B Archana, an Intermediate dropout was sitting under the hot sun outside her house. Her mother noticed this and asked her to come inside for lunch. But, she refused and continued sitting outside.

“Angered by this, her mother scolded her. Hurt over it, Archana went inside the home and consumed unknown poison,” police said.

She was immediately shifted to the Osmania General Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday morning. The Kandukur police booked a case and are investigating.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue and was later handed over to the family later in the day.