Adnan Sami extends support, urges people to contribute to COVID-19 relief efforts

By | Published: 4:59 pm

New Delhi [India]: Singer Adnan Sami on Monday announced his support and contribution to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

The 46-year-old musician shared the news of his willingness to support on Twitter, and praised the timely and “important step taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.” “We must all contribute in our own way. I’m also helping the needy that have been affected through this pandemic,” the tweet read.

He also further urged everybody to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus.

Other celebrities who have chipped in support to combat the outbreak of the virus are Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Dhawan.

The latest name to join the list is of Kartik Aaryan who on Monday announced that he is making a contribution of Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 1071 on Monday, including 99 recoveries and 29 deaths. (ANI)

Ends AKARATHY/NITIN/

NNNN