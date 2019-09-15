Adobe Premiere Pro will use AI to fast-forward editing process

By | Published: 5:20 pm 5:33 pm

Adobe Premiere Pro is getting a new feature that will aid in content creation with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Called Auto Reframe, the feature is powered by Adobe Sensei, and automatically reframes and reformats video content for different aspect ratios – square, vertical, cinematic 16:9 versions, to speed up the production. Auto Reframe will allow broadcasters or other content creators who need to optimise content for different platforms, get the work done faster. Adobe has not officially announced the date of roll out yet.

Amazon is testing one-tap ratings for product feedback

Amazon is reportedly testing a new product feedback method to simplify the tedious process of letting fellow customers know how one feels about a specific item. The One-tap ratings is for those who don’t have the time to write reviews, but still want to share their opinion about a product. One-tap ratings is an experiment and allows a user to just tap once to leave a star rating on any item, without having to fill additional information such as review title and detailed review.

Apple offers ‘grace period’ for lapsed payments of App Store subscriptions

If you have subscribed to paid Apple apps, the company will now offer a grace period in case of lapsed payments. Developers will have the option to offer the ‘grace period’ for auto-renewable subscriptions, allowing Apple more time to collect payment on the developer’s behalf. The offer is useful when payments have lapsed over expired credit cards, change in address, an update of the billing zip, and other billing issues. The new option will be opt-in on the developer’s part.

Google One will now automatically backup media

Google One membership will now automatically save media including photos, videos, contacts, and messages from Android device.

In its official blog, Google notes that automatic phone backup will also allow users to back up original quality photos, videos, and multimedia messages. Users can also manage backups directly from the Google One app. When setting up a new Android phone, all of the media will be easily restored.

73% stories on LGBTQ websites flagged as ‘unsafe’

A new survey reveals how brands end up labeling stories on LGBTQ websites ‘unsafe’ for ad placement. Brand safety company CHEQ researched keyword blocking across 15 major sites including CNN, the New York Times, the Guardian, and the Wall Street Journal and discovered that 57 per cent of neutral or positive stories were being incorrectly flagged as unsafe for brands.It also discovered that 73 per cent of safe stories on LGBTQ web sites such as PinkNews and the Advocate are also flagged as brand unsafe, impacting content monetising. Researchers attribute it to the inability of ad networks to distinguish between positive LGBTQ content and potentially negative content such as pornography or hate speech.

Sling TV now lets you stream on Safari browser

Sling TV now allows users to stream both live and on-demand content within Apple’s Safari browser for desktop. As Engadget reports, the service already supports Chrome and Edge, but with support for Safari, users won’t have to use its Mac app anymore, if Safari is the preferred browser. Sling on Safari is accessible with the version 11.1 of the browser. It is also available for some of the latest versions of Mac OS or later.

iOS 13 security flaw bypasses lock screen giving access to contacts

A security researcher has uncovered a flaw that could potentially allow one to bypass the lock screen and gain access to an iPhone. Jose Rodriguez discovered the exploit that uses a technique which involves activating a FaceTime call and then accessing the voiceover feature from Siri to enable access to the contact list. The similar exploit was discovered last year for iOS 12.1. Apple has already fixed the flaw in the beta version of iOS 13.1 which the company plans to release on September 30.