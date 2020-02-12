Adobe Systems selects UoH student at Rs 43 lakh package

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: V Nandini Soni, student of MCA, School of Computer and Information Sciences at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected by Adobe Systems in the campus placement coordinated by the Placement Guidance & Advisory Bureau (PGAB) for a package of Rs. 43 lakhs per annum.

The placement by Adobe Systems was for women students as part of their Empowering Women @SheCodes, and out of the four shortlisted for the final round, Nandini Soni was selected.

This is the highest package so far in the history of UoH, the university said, adding Nandini did her schooling from Atomic Energy Central School (AECS), Boisar, Maharashtra; followed by Bachelors (BCA) from St. Xaviers, Ahmedabad and then joined for Masters (MCA) at the University of Hyderabad.

