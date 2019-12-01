Adolescent girls convocation on Sunday in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: MV Foundation is organising an adolescent girls convocation at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram on Sunday. Around 350 adolescent girls from Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Suryapet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts would take part in this programme. The convocation seeks to address the call of girls to put an end to sexual violence, physical violence, mental violence, insults and humiliation once and for all, and establish a norm against all forms of violence. It also aims to felicitate girls who fought for dignity and freedom and create a new society that respects all individuals as equals without any form of discrimination, a press release said.

