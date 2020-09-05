Adopt e-office system: Jagtial Collector

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Jagtial: Collector G Ravi emphasised the need to move each and every file through the e-office system, which was introduced for the easier of administration. The Collector on Saturday carried out surprise checking in various departments of the collectorate office and examined files. Later, he conducted meeting with staff. Speaking on the occasion, Ravi said the e-office system would help to know the progress of files besides finding out a solution for the problem within the short period.

Besides accepting applications, they should be forwarded to higher officials through online, he instructed and advised the staff, who do not know about the online system, to learn about it. He wanted officers to clear all pending files within 15 days by working day and night. Staff should inform the details of pending files to their officials. Instead of dislike, employees should work with a passion. Then only they could do hundred percent justice to their work, he opined.

