‘Adopt humane approach while reporting on women’

Hyderabad: Journalists must behave responsibly and adopt humane approach while reporting news pertaining to women, children, elderly and also underprivileged sections of society, said Allam Narayana, chairman of Telangana State Media Academy. He emphasised the need to follow morals and values while reporting incidents involving women and children, and avoid releasing details of victims to public in sensitive cases.

Speaking at a workshop on ‘Child Rights and Media Reports’ here on Wednesday, Narayana said despite stringent rules against naming victims in cases like rape and other sensitive cases, several news channels were revealing the details of victims causing much more harm to the latter. “Sensationalism has increased in media due to competition between news channels. Basic morals and humanity are lacking in reporting news pertaining to rape and other sensitive cases which is unfortunately becoming acceptable by many journalists,” he felt.

He advised journalists to study established laws and norms while reporting sensitive incidents, besides requesting media houses not to shed humane values in the race for sensationalism. He emphasised the need for creating awareness about child rights among children as well as parents through media.

Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights with chairperson J Srinivas Rao said extra curricular activities including games and sports must be part of every child’s daily routine. He urged parents not to force their children to excel only in studies.

The workshop was organised by Telangana State Media Academy along with Non-Government Organisations Mahitha and Plan India. Several senior journalists and child rights activists attended the day-long event.

