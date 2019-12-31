Adopt modern techniques for more profits: Ajay Kumar tells farmers

By | Published: 8:13 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has called upon farmers to adopt modern and organic farming techniques to earn more profits. He said revolutionary changes have taken place in the field of agriculture after TRS government came to power in the State.

The government has been taking all measures towards agriculture promotion and welfare of the farmers.

Ajay Kumar addressed farmers at Kisan Mela organised under the aegis of Krishi Vignana Kendra, Wyra under Jalashakti Abhiyan at Allipuram Village near Khammam on Tuesday. He stated that measures like 24-hour free power to agriculture, seeds and fertilizer, Rythu Bandhu and others have revived the past glory of farming in Telangana State, even as farmers in many other States were being neglected by their respective governments.

The support extended to agriculture by Telangana government was not seen in any other State. Series of measures taken to strengthen agriculture have yielded better results. Telangana was able to export nearly 75 per cent of agriculture produce while setting aside 25 per cent for the State’s needs.

In the past, coastal Andhra was used to be called as ‘Rice Bowl of India’ and now Telangana assumed that position, Ajay Kumar pointed out.

He called upon the youth to take up agriculture. Both traditional and modern farming techniques have to be followed to ensure better crop management and good yields. By adopting organic farming methods farmers in Khammam Assembly Constituency were able to produce fresh vegetables required for nearly 4 lakh people in Khammam city.

In order to ensure the betterment of the villages, tractors were given to the gram panchayats as part of Palle Pragathi programme. The first phase of Palle Pragathi has been successfully completed, the second phase will begin on Jan 2, 2020.

The public and officials work for its success, the Minister stated. He handed over a newly purchased tractor to the sarpanch of V Venkatayapalem in the district. Agriculture scientists have explained about the pests affecting crops and crop management techniques to be followed.

Seeds Development Corporation chairman Kondabala Koteswar Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamal Raj, Mayor G Papalal, District Farmers Coordination Committee Chairman N Venkateswar Rao and Khammam Market Committee Chairman M Venkata Ramana were present.

