Adopt resolution against NPR: CPI(M) to TS govt

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Suryapet: The CPI(M) state secretariat committee member and former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy on Thursday urged the State government to pass a resolution in the Legislative Assembly opposing National Population Register (NPR) on the lines of Kerala government.

Speaking at the party district committee meeting held in Mallu Venkata Narsimha Reddy Bhavan at Suryapet, he said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should take a clear stand on NPR and adopt a resolution in the Legislative Assembly opposing the move of the Centre. He pointed out that Communist government in Kerala has adopted a resolution in its Legislative Assembly opposing NPR. Our Chief Minister announced to oppose NPR, but did not gave any clarity on allocation of staff for NPR.

He informed that the CPI(M) would take up door to door campaign from March 16 to 23 to educate the people in ill effects of NPR. He held the BJP leaders responsible for violent incidents taken place at New Delhi. Comments of Union Minister Amith Shah have provoked the violence in the capital of the country. He deplored that 100 persons died and Rs 100 crores of the property damaged in the violence that erupted on CAA and NPR. The BJP government at the centre should hold responsibility to it, he added.

The party district secretary Mallu Nagarjuna Reddy and party leaders attended the meeting.

