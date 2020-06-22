Adopt Yadadri Natural Forest model plantation, KTR to GHMC

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to adopt the Yadadri Natural Forest (Miyawaki) model plantation at open places on government lands.

The Minister, while holding a review meeting with GHMC officials and corporators on the implementation of the Telanganaku Haritha Haram Programme here on Monday, said the sixth phase of Haritha Haram would be implemented from June 25 to August 15. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would launch the programme on June 25.

He said the government had fixed a target of planting 2.5 crore saplings in the GHMC area. As part of Haritha Haram, 700 tree parks and 75 Yadadri model plantations would be taken up in GHMC limits. The Yadadri Model plantation was to be taken up on government lands like Osmania University, Central University, NGRI, Endowment lands and other lands.

To monitor the programme, he advised corporators to create a WhatsApp group. Corporators were also directed to prepare a Green Action Plan in their respective divisions by June 30 and to have details of open places, schools, colleges, government institutions, number of parks, graveyards, lakes, ponds and nalas where the saplings could be planted.

Corporators were also directed to take up plantation of mosquito repellent plants along lake bunds to reduce mosquito menace and herbal and medicinal plants to minimise bad odour. He also asked them to provide two nurseries in each division.

The Minister earlier declared open Road No 70, Jubilee Hills (Prashasan Nagar) to Narne Road No. 78, Jubilee Hills covering 0.47 km in the Khairatabad Zone. This apart, three more link roads, including the 2.7 km Serilingampally Zonal Office to NH 65 via Manjeera Pipe Line Road, a one km-link road from HT line to Miyapur Road in Kukatpally Zone, and the .46 km-Neknampur to Osman Sagar Road via Alkapur Township in Manikonda Municipality under HMDA limits will be formally opened for traffic in the next few days.

