Ador is Hyderabad’s answer for TikTok

By | Published: 12:11 am 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: Ever since the government banned short videos platform TikTok, many have been looking for a platform that allows them to make short videos, lip syncs and showcase their talents. Also, given the security and privacy concerns many are looking for a platform that is made in India and stores data locally. City-based FIUH IT Solutions launched Ador, which fits the bill of Made in India, for India and by India emotion, two days ago.

The company, founded by Randeep Meenagoni and Chandra Shekar Chaganti, has been working on Ador for a year now and it is now available for Android users and an iOS version will come out shortly.

“Ador will have advanced features that will allow users to create rich content. It will also have a refined user interface. We have now rolled out the first version and will quickly update it to make it more user friendly,” says Chaganti.

In less than two days of its launch, it has got more than 3,000 downloads and the company is looking into the user insights. Ador will be a place to showcase talents like drawing, painting, gymnastics, dance or skateboarding and science experiments. It will allow users to create short videos with music, filters, lip synchronisation tracks. Users can use the ‘live duet’ option to make a video in real-time, merge multiple videos, use it for live performances and talent competitions as well, Chaganti lists out the features. Users can set Ador account to private, turn off commenting, hide the account from search, disable downloads, disallow reactions and duets and restrict an account from receiving messages.

The data generated by users will be stored in India. “As video volumes grow, we will look to take data centre space on lease,” says Chaganti and added that the platform will curate the content coming in. “Over time, we will have more filters that will be based on algorithms. The content filtering will be automated,” he says. The app will also have an option for the users to report inappropriate content. The app will have a feature `Bunnies’ which will allow users to connect with other users. This feature can be used to call, video call and send text as well.

Revenues stream

Advertising will be one of the revenues streams that Ador will depend on. “We will evolve a mechanism to share the advertisement revenues with influencers,” says Chaganti about the user engagement measures. It will host real time voting and hold several competitions as well. The company will look to raise funds once it reaches a threshold of downloads. It has plans to take the app to overseas markets as well. Within India, it will focus on Hindi and Tamil and other regional languages in the short term. Currently, the interface is available only in English.

What if TikTok ban is temporary? “There is scope for multiple players to survive. User experience and content are the key attributes,” he says adding that the company is not afraid of competition, from small or big players. “People have been looking for a local flavour. That will be our focus area to develop our own user base. We will review our strategy as things evolve,” he says.

Other players

After the TikTok ban came into force, many users are trying alternatives like Mitron, Roposo, Sharechat and Chingari. However, user engagement indicators such as app open rates and average session times in these are yet to catch up with Tik Tok engagement levels. According to reports, Tik Tok’s session time before the ban was between 45 to 50 minutes and the open rates (number of times a user opens the app daily), stood between 9 to 12 times, before the ban on June 29. The open rates of other platforms range from 4.4 to 8.7 times while the session times range from 5.3 minutes to 22.1 minutes. Tik Tok, as of March end, had revenues of about Rs 44 crore.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .