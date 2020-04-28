Adorable video of Chiranjeevi’s grand daughter goes viral

An adorable video clip of Megastar Chiranjeevi having fabulous time with his grand daughter Navishka Konidela, went viral on social media. The Megastar uploaded a video this morning, showing his fans how his grand daughter is a big fan of his song ‘You and Me’ from his superhit movie Khaidi No.150.

Navishka is seen pestering Chiranjeevi to play the song ‘You and Me’, But the actor sought to know why she is only interested in that specific song.

Always amazed @ the power of music.Just over 1 yr & how this little kid enjoyed music & tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss.Paused & played music 2 see she was really loving it.పాట నాది కాబట్టి,అమ్మమ్మ సురేఖ దగ్గర క్రెడిట్ నాకే😄 #PreLockdownMoments #Throwbackvideo #navishka_k pic.twitter.com/znNOyMY0MB — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 28, 2020

Just to see her reaction, he stops the song midway. Sharing the joyful moment with his grand daughter, the actor wrote on his Twitter handle, “Always amazed @ the power of music.Just over 1 yr & how this little kid enjoyed music & tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss.Paused & played music 2 see she was really loving it.పాట నాది కాబట్టి,అమ్మమ్మ సురేఖ దగ్గర క్రెడిట్ నాకేSmiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes #PreLockdownMoments #Throwbackvideo #navishka_k.”

On Monday, the Megastar tweeted saying that he would say something interesting about music the next morning. “Usually, when we shoot songs, I thoroughly enjoy listening to them and wouldn’t like interruptions. But recently, I have been enjoying pausing and resuming a song over and again. కారణం … …? …tomorrow morning 9.00 am,” his tweet reads. Clarifying on this, he uploaded the adorable video on Tuesday morning.

