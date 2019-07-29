ADP turns 20 amid fanfare

By | Published: 6:15 pm

ADP Private Limited celebrated its 20th ‘Company Day’ on 28 July at HICC, Madhapur. The company day is an occasion when all associates come along, engage and celebrate the success and growth of the organisation. This year, their celebrations began nearly a month ago with a flash mob and unveiling of a special 20 years logo.

They organised several engagement activities for their associates, such as the 5K & 10K Spirit Run, World Cup India match screening and Zumba workshop across all work locations.ADP also presented a special gift to all their associates as a token of gratitude, for their hard work and dedication.

The gala event on July 28 took off with an inauguration ceremony, in the presence of Chaayanath K Mysore, general manager & managing director, ADP Private Limited and members from their global leadership committee. It was followed by a scrumptious hi-tea and a special performance by the talented children of MIDAS school, who are a significant part of ADP’s CSR programme called ‘Tarang’. To mark the 20 years completion in India, the company also felicitated their top 20 longest tenured associates on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaaya Nath said, “We are very proud to announce that we have completed 20 years of operations in India. The annual event encapsulated the spirit of ADP and the culture we propound at work. We will accomplish bigger milestones and continue leading the HCM industry.”

The highlight of the evening was a scintillating orchestra performance by an ensemble of musicians from ‘ADP Studio’, a group of talented and professional musicians from ADP. The celebrations continued on a fun-filled note as the DJ opened the dance floor with some of the all-time favourite hits that made the associates groove to the tunes. The event came to a successful close with a lavish dinner.