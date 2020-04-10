Adults find peace in kids’ pieces of puzzles

By | Published: 7:50 pm

While the Quarantine seems never-ending, it’s a hard task to get through the day — day after day. Since most of us are still looking for other tasks during the day to deal with the boredom, why not take this opportunity to bring out the kid in you and try solving some puzzles! No matter how old you are, kids’ games and puzzles will never grow out for you as it is rightly said ‘Dil toh baccha hai ji’.

A recent trend is being observed where kids’ puzzles are being shared over social media apps, and adults seem to be reliving their good old days of childhood with excitement.The joy of solving kids’ puzzles has an emotional and psychological aspect as well. Solving puzzles triggers the active mind into a zone of excitement.

“With time, we forget about the kid inside us. Psychology says when your mind is trying to recollect something which you have forgotten, it gives you excitement and your anxiety levels drop consequently. As we solve the puzzles, we relearn the old process and get into the mind of a 10-year-old. When we indulge in it our worrisome thoughts reduces and we feel happier,” explains Raghu Dutt, founder of The Good Talk Factory who has also been active in helping people during the current situation of the pandemic.

Find the odd one out, point the unusual thing in the picture, spot the differences, guess the movies from the image are some of the widely shared puzzles being enjoyed by adults. So, go find your peace in the pieces of puzzles your kid is trying to solve!

