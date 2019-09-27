Advanced AI set to manipulate social media soon: Musk

By | Published: 4:58 pm

Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) which goes beyond mere chatbots will soon be used to manipulate social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned.

In a tweet, the staunch AI critic said that day is not far. “If advanced AI (beyond basic bots) hasn’t been applied to manipulate social media, it won’t be long before it is,” Musk tweeted on Thursday.

In his recent debate with former Alibaba chairman Jack Ma, Musk entered into a classic argument over the capabilities of emerging technologies like AI. Musk said that computers will one day surpass humans in “every single way”.

He has predicted that a single company that develops “God-like super intelligence” might achieve world domination. If not regulated or controlled soon, AI could become an “immortal dictator” and there will be no escape for humans, the SpaceX CEO had warned recently.

“If AI has a goal and humanity just happens to be in the way, it will destroy humanity as a matter of course without even thinking about it. No hard feelings,” Musk told Chris Paine, the director of the documentary titled Do You Trust This Computer?