Advanced course in English at OU

By | Published: 12:50 am 5:19 pm

Hyderabad: The English Language Teaching Centre (ELTC), University College of Arts and Social Sciences, Osmania University (OU) is offering a 60-hour advanced course in English for Indian and foreign students pursing undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses.

According to ELTC, the course will cover vocabulary, grammar, listening and speaking skills, reading and writing skills besides academic and professional skills.

The classes will be held at Department of English, Arts College from Monday to Friday from 3 pm to 5 pm. The course commences on August 26 and last date to register is August 20.

For more details, candidates can contact Srinivas on 9963528516 or ELTC, Department of English, Arts College, OU.

