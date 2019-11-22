Advanced Sewage Treatment Plant inaugurated at MCRHRD in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Hyderabad: Vice-chairman of Telangana State Planning Board on Friday inaugurated the advanced Electro Coagulation Technology-based Sewage Treatment Plant (E-STP) of 50 KLD capacity at the Dr MCR HRD Institute campus here.

This initiative is a significant step towards making the Institute an ecologically responsible and environment-friendly one. The E-STP process not only provides treated water of excellent quality suitable for reuse for gardening but also consumes lesser power, generates far lesser solids than conventional systems, occupies lesser area, and is extremely easy to operate and maintain.

In addition, the E-STP process provides for a number of other advantages, which include switch on-switch off system, does not need aeration or blower needed, besides providing instant treatment of waste water.

The E-STP was executed by Telangana State Police Housing Corporation Ltd and constructed by Hyderabad-based Green Ecowater Systems. Institute Director General B P Acharya also participated in the function.

