Advantage Hyderabad

As the search for the Holy Grail to halt the coronavirus pandemic in its tracks intensifies, the entire world is waiting with bated breath for a vaccine that alone can provide the solution. The ongoing vaccine race is perhaps the most challenging in modern medical history and whoever gets to the finishing line first will get to shape the future. A great opportunity beckons India, especially Hyderabad, to become a major supplier of the Covid-19 vaccine to the world. Of the six Indian biotech companies engaged in vaccine development, four are located in Hyderabad, signifying the growing importance of the city in this critical area of public health as it already accounts for one-third of vaccines used globally. In the past decade, India has emerged as a major global player in producing affordable vaccines and generic drugs. According to a recent report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci), India is the world’s third-largest producer of drugs with its pharma industry expected to touch $100 billion by 2025. It is known for producing high-quality and low-cost medicines and fulfils nearly 60% of the global demand for many vaccines and 40% of generic drugs. India’s contribution, especially in low-cost vaccines for hepatitis B, typhoid and rotavirus, is noteworthy. While there are over 190 vaccine candidates under various stages of development around the world, only a dozen of them have entered the human trials stage. India’s first indigenous vaccine ‘Covaxin’, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is undergoing human trials.

There is a justifiable sense of optimism that the first Covid-19 vaccine may well roll out from Hyderabad’s Genome Valley, a matter of immense pride for Telangana. The city is also home to pharma companies producing drugs like Remdesivir and Favipiravir, which are found to be useful in the treatment of critical patients. In the current pandemic situation, the life sciences sector has gained prominence with the vaccine industry offering a ray of hope for the world. A significant feature of the current vaccine development is the evaluation of an unprecedented range of technology platforms, including RNA-based, live weakened virus and inactivated virus approaches. Normally, the development of a vaccine takes 10-15 years but in the current situation, researchers across the world are virtually racing against time to find a vaccine for Covid-19 within a year. A string of collaborative ventures between universities and biotech research companies has given a strong push to the global efforts towards this. As the pandemic shows no sign of slowing down with the virus mutating into multiple strains, there is a growing sense of urgency to fast-track the approval processes and see that a vaccine is available in the market by the year-end.

