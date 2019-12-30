Advocates lock horns over CAA in Hyderabad court premises

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: Tension gripped the Nampally criminal court complex here on Monday with advocates in favour of and against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) staging separate protests on the premises.

Holding banners and posters, the advocates raised slogans near the court complex. Though the police tried to convince the advocates requesting not to organise any protest programmes near the court, the latter did not relent saying that they were not blocking the road and disrupting the vehicular traffic.

A group of advocates which was against CAA first came to the gate and gathered on the pavement to stage a protest.

A few minutes later, another group that was in favour of CAA came to the same place and raised slogans. The police immediately intervened and pacified the two groups.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Saifabad) C Venu Gopal Reddy said no one was taken into preventive custody as the protesters dispersed voluntarily.

