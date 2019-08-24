Aesthetic finesse

By | Published: 12:34 am 8:10 pm

Sai Kiran Kotakonda is a professional photographer, who runs a photo studio in Banjara Hills. He captured the artistes, who dance during the Bonalu procession, when they were getting ready for the event.

He was always fascinated by the artistic, detailed makeup which remains on the dancer’s face for over 12 hours.

