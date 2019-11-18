‘Aether’ concludes at Mahindra Ecole

By | Published: 12:40 am 1:48 pm

Hyderabad: Mahindra Ecole Centrale College of Engineering, Hyderabad, presented the fifth edition of ‘Aether’, a technological cum cultural inter college festival on November 9 and 10.

More than 200 students from over 25 colleges participated in the fest.

“MEC’s Aether is already recognised as an event that gets the finest intellectual and cultural activities going for students from colleges across India. As usual, this Aether 2019 included a swirl of eclectic technical and cultural events and we were happy to host a large number of students on our campus”, said Dr. Yajulu Medury, Director, Mahindra Ecole Centrale.

The creative events included Mastershot, a filmmaking contest that focused on the participants’ creative and critical thinking skills to create a short film from scratch. Battle of Bands focused on the quality of music, versatility and crowd interaction. Groove showcased the dancing talents of the teams.

Bridgeit, the bridge design competition was a big draw as was the hackathon, MECHacks, on the theme of augmented reality.

Point Blanc, Aether’s intercollege eSports and gaming convention also witnessed amazing turnouts while Cicada, the lateral thinking puzzle game and Reverse Coding, a contest to crack codes underneath the programme, also elicited great response.

